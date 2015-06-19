FRANKFURT, June 19 BASF's oil and gas
subsidiary Wintershall is in talks about joining an expansion
plan for Gazprom's Baltic Sea gas pipeline called Nord
Stream, a spokesman said on Friday.
"We are in discussions about joining for a further two lines
of the Baltic Sea pipeline," said a spokesman for the
Kassel-based company.
Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday it had agreed to build
lines 3 and 4 to Germany with a trio of Western energy companies
- Anglo-Dutch Shell, Germany's E.ON and
Austria's OMV.
These are designed to transport an additional 55 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of gas by the end of 2019.
Wintershall is a shareholder in the consortium for the
existing pipeline with two strands, which currently has 55 bcm
capacity, and it has been exploring and transporting gas to
Europe together with Gazprom since 1990.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Georgina Prodhan)