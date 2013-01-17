BRIEF-Syngene International & Herbalife partner to establish nutrition R&D lab in India
* Says Herbalife nutrition partners with Syngene to establish nutrition research and development lab in India
OSLO Jan 17 Norwegian fund manger Odin Forvaltning will accept BASF's sweetened takeover offer for fish-oils maker Pronova and expects the German company to exceed its 90 percent threshold to complete the deal, it said on Thursday.
"We will accept the offer even though we are not satisfied with the price," Odin's Alexandra Morris told Reuters. "Our alternative would be to go into a prolonged struggle."
Odin, which holds 4.7 percent of Pronova has been one of the chief skeptics of the offer, which BASF raised to 13.50 Norwegian crowns per share this week from 12.5 crowns after shareholder criticism.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)
* Says Herbalife nutrition partners with Syngene to establish nutrition research and development lab in India
March 2 Indian shares retreated from near two-year highs to end lower on Thursday as investors booked profit in pharmaceutical and realty stocks such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and DLF Ltd.
* Feb. 23 2017 positive results for Relvar Ellipta lung function study in patients with well-controlled asthma positive headline results from a non-inferiority lung function study read more