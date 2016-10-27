FRANKFURT Oct 27 Expected damage from last
week's deadly accident at BASF's headquarters was
fully covered by insurance, the German chemical group's finance
chief said on Thursday.
BASF's insurers had yet to look into the incident,
Hans-Ulrich Engel said at the sidelines of a press conference at
the group's Ludwigshafen headquarters.
"I currently don't foresee any reasons for intense
discussions," Engel said, referring to policies covering
business interruption, material damage and any potential
liability.
More than one week after the blast, eight sites are still
shut down and an additional 50 sites run at reduced capacity.
But all these sites would gradually resume production, BASF
Chief Executive Kurt Bock told the press conference, as they
were not damaged but only cut off supply lines.
Sales at the Ludwigshafen complex would be crimped by 10-15
percent due to the accident, Bock added.
State investigators said on Wednesday a pipeline of
flammable material had been cut before the blast which killed
three, adding they continued to look into the cause.
BASF said the contracting firm that undertook work on the
pipes when they caught fire, is specialised in pipe maintenance
and has been working with BASF for 25 years, while the work
experience of individual team members ranged from 7 to 10 years.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon)