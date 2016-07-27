FRANKFURT, July 27 BASF will not put
its Agricultural Solutions unit up for sale as part of an
ongoing consolidation wave in the crop protection and seeds
industry, the chemical group's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
"I think we've made it quite clear that our crop protection
business is not for sale," CEO Kurt Bock told journalists in a
conference call after the release of quarterly earnings, when
asked whether BASF might cede control over the business in part
or in its entirety.
"It's not only in crop protection, we also do see it in
other businesses that time and again we're being mentioned as
the natural negotiation partner. It does make us wonder
sometimes," he added.
Bloomberg reported two weeks ago that seed company Monsanto
Co, which has rejected Bayer's buyout offers,
talked to BASF to explore various transactions including the
acquisition of BASF's agriculture-solutions unit against newly
issued shares in Monsanto.
BASF's earlier reported adjusted operating profit dropped 16
percent in the second quarter, hurt by a slump in oil and gas
unit and by weak demand for its agricultural pesticides.
