LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany Feb 23 BASF , the world's largest chemical maker by sales, dismissed market expectations of a shrinking business this year, saying sales and earnings would rise as it banks on a rebound in the second half.

"We expect the global economy to pick up speed over the course of 2012 following a moderate start," Chief Executive Kurt Bock said in a statement on Friday.

Analysts had expected a decline in sales and operating earnings this year, based on 2011 figures of 73.5 billion euros ($97.9 billion) and 8.4 billion euros, respectively.

Fourth quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for special items, fell 14 percent to 1.5 billion euros, almost reaching the 1.51 billion euro average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

BASF added it would earn a high premium on its cost of capital in 2012, based on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).

EBIT would be below last year's figures in the first half but would rise above the year-earlier comparison in the second half, the company said. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)