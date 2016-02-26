LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany Feb 26 BASF, the world's
largest chemical company by sales, warned investors that
operating income would decline this year as the lower crude
price weighs on its oil and gas division and demand for
chemicals is weak in China.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for
one-off items, will decline slightly this year, BASF said on
Friday.
"This is an ambitious goal in the current volatile and
challenging environment, and is particularly dependent on the
development of the oil price," Chief Executive Kurt Bock said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)