* Q2 adj EBIT up 2 pct at 2.0 bln eur vs 2.1 bln poll avg

* Strong automotive, construction plastics tip the balance

* Confirms target for flat 2015 operating profit (Adds details on specialty plastics)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, July 24 BASF, the world's largest chemicals firm by sales, posted 2 percent higher operating profit for the second quarter on Friday, as demand for specialty plastics for the automotive and construction industry outweighed lower oil and gas earnings.

The group's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, rose to 2.04 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in the quarter to June, below the average estimate of 2.12 billion euros in a Reuters poll

Operating profit at its Functional Materials and Solutions division, which mainly serves the automotive, electrical, and construction industries, jumped 29 percent to 458 million euros, while businesses such as oil and gas, crop chemicals and less specialised chemicals saw earnings decline.

The group unveiled plans on Thursday to set up separate legal entities for its underperforming pigments businesses and look into all options.

BASF, whose products include car coatings, foam chemicals, catalytic converters and mining chemicals, confirmed its 2015 forecast for flat operating profit and slightly rising sales. ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor and Georgina Prodhan)