BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany Feb 26 German chemicals company BASF said on Tuesday it would seek to strike more joint venture deals in Asia after a major project in Malaysia fell apart.
BASF in January failed to agree on terms with Malaysian state-owned oil and gas firm Petronas over an extension of their partnership to a second specialty chemicals plant.
This posed a challenge because BASF has said that takeovers targets in Asia, where it aims to grow 8 percent per year through 2020, were difficult to find. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.