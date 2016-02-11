* Akzo seeking value-generating acquisitions
* Akzo, BASF decline to give further details
FRANKFURT Feb 11 Dutch chemicals group
AkzoNobel, one of the world's largest paint and
coatings makers, is in talks with rival BASF over a
deal to buy the German chemical group's industrial coatings
business.
Several people familiar with the matter had told Reuters in
November that BASF was planning to sell the business - which
makes coatings for steel and aluminium bands that are processed
into facades, refrigerators and window blinds - in a deal worth
up to about 500 million euros ($566 million).
HSBC was advising BASF in the process, the sources
said at the time.
In a statement on Thursday, AkzoNobel said that talks with
BASF were part of its pursuit of "value-generating bolt-on
acquisitions".
Akzo and BASF declined to give further details.
BASF, the global chemical industry leader by sales, has said
it was ready to seek new owners for businesses that have come
under too much pressure from low-cost rivals. It is currently
splitting off its pigments business ahead of a potential sale.
Unlike BASF's much larger automotive coatings business, the
industrial coatings operation is seen as lacking the scale to
compete effrectively in future, industry experts have said.
The business is part of BASF's 3 billion euro coatings
division, which derives 77 percent of its sales from automotive
customers.
($1 = 0.8837 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Goodman)