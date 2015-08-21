FRANKFURT Aug 21 German chemicals firm BASF
said on Friday that a World War Two bomb was found at
its plant in Ludwigshafen and would be defused next month.
The company said the bomb, found on Aug. 4, had been secured
and that it posed no threat to employees or the public.
Seventy years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are
still found regularly in Germany. They are usually defused or
detonated in controlled blasts.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Hans
Seidenstuecker; Editing by Noah Barkin)