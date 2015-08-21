(Adds detail on production at plant)
FRANKFURT Aug 21 German chemicals firm BASF
said on Friday that a World War Two bomb was found at
its plant in Ludwigshafen and would be defused next month.
The company said the bomb, found on Aug. 4, had been secured
and that it posed no threat to employees or the public. There
has been no impact on output at the plant, which is the
company's largest production site with almost 40,000 employees.
Seventy years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are
still found regularly in Germany. They are usually defused or
detonated in controlled blasts.
BASF said a 6.5 metre high pyramid of sandbags would be
built around the 500-kilogramme bomb before it was defused on
Sept. 26.
