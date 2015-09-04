BERLIN, Sept 4 An asset-swap deal between
Russian energy group Gazprom and German chemicals
group BASF should not be interpreted as a sign of
easing tensions over the Ukraine crisis, a German Foreign
Ministry spokesman said on Friday.
BASF said earlier on Friday that under the deal, which it
expected to complete by the end of this year, its oil and gas
production unit Wintershall would get more stakes in Siberian
gas fields, while Gazprom would get greater access to gas
trading and storage in Germany.
"These are company decisions that the German government has
no influence over and does not try to influence," Foreign
Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer told a regular government
news conference.
"Whether this leads to a general thaw in relations with
Russia in connection with the crisis in eastern Ukraine, I would
advise a certain amount of scepticism," he added.
"The criteria and conditions under which the European Union
and Germany might be ready to change their stance towards Russia
with regard to its behaviour in eastern Ukraine, for example in
relation to sanctions, are unchanged. We need progress in
eastern Ukraine for that."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Caroline Copley; Writing by Paul
Carrel)