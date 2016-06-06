By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, June 6 BASF SE, the world's
largest chemical producer, said on Monday it would refrain for
now from building a propylene plant in Texas because of volatile
commodity prices, a sign that an aggressive U.S. Gulf Coast
petrochemical building boom announced earlier this decade could
be cooling.
Falling oil prices in the past two years have eroded
the profitability of some chemical plants, which typically
prefer to have a wide spread between prices for oil and the
natural gas they process.
With oil prices down more than 50 percent from 2014 highs,
BASF decided that now was not the best time to begin
construction of a methane-to-propylene plant in Freeport, Texas.
Methane is a key component of natural gas.
"The investment decision is based on mid- and long-term
forecasts of crude oil and natural gas prices," BASF spokeswoman
Donna Jakubowski said in an email to Reuters.
While oil can be used to make certain chemicals, if its
price is too close to natural gas, the business rational for
building a plant that would primarily process gas is eroded.
"The economics just aren't as good as BASF would have
hoped," said Peter Fasullo of En*Vantage Inc, a petrochemical
consultancy. "I just don't think the market's there like it was
when the decision was made to build three to four years ago."
The cancellation comes as Dow Chemical Inc recently
brought online a similar plant and Enterprise Product Partners
LP and Formosa Plastics Corp have plans to
open similar plants during the next two years.
Nearly $50 billion in petrochemical projects have been
announced in Texas over the last decade, with many companies
eager to capitalize on the surge in domestic oil and gas
production.
LyondellBasell and Exxon Mobil Corp are
among some of the largest companies to announce construction
plans.
BASF's announcement could dent the region's economy, which
has been helped in part by chemical plant construction activity
that partially offset job losses in oil exploration and
production since prices cratered in mid-2014.
More than 6,000 construction jobs were added in the greater
Houston region between December 2014 and March 2016, according
to data from the Greater Houston Partnership.
The University of Houston estimates that 10,000 construction
jobs will be added in the area this year.
