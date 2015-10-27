FRANKFURT Oct 27 BASF is bracing for
persistent low growth rates in China, where the economy has to
rely on higher consumption as investment rates are in decline
for the long term, the German chemical group's chief executive
said.
"Our assumption is for growth rates in China to remain lower
in the future. The growth that we are seeing in our markets is
not the growth that you can find in the GDP numbers," CEO Kurt
Bock told journalists in a conference call on Tuesday.
"We basically achieved no real growth in China in Q3."
The world's largest chemicals company by sales earlier cut
its full-year earnings guidance on weak demand and plunging
local currencies in China, Brazil and other emerging markets.
China's economic growth dipped below 7 percent in the third
quarter, hurt by cooling investment and following a stock market
plunge and a devaluation of the yuan.
CEO Bock said that while demand from the Chinese automotive
industry developed relatively well in the third quarter, most
other markets such as construction and household products were
weak.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)