(Corrects initial Q3 analyst consensus of oil unit to 114 mln
eur from 12 mln eur in 2nd paragraph)
LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany Oct 27 Quarterly earnings
at BASF's oil business and farming pesticides
division exceeded initial expectations by the widest margins,
prompting the chemicals group to publish group profit ahead of
schedule earlier this month, detailed results released on
Thursday showed.
Third quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and
adjusted for one-off items at BASF's oil and gas unit fell 48
percent to 194 million euros ($211 million), above an initial
analyst consensus of 114 million euros.
BASF on Thursday also lifted its forecast for the average
oil price in 2016 to $45 per barrel, up from a previous estimate
of $40.
The company added that a deadly fire and blast last week
that led to the temporary shut-down of 24 production sites at
its Ludwigshafen headquarters would weigh on full-year earnings
but would not result in a change of guidance for the year.
