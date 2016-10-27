(Corrects initial Q3 analyst consensus of oil unit to 114 mln eur from 12 mln eur in 2nd paragraph)

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany Oct 27 Quarterly earnings at BASF's oil business and farming pesticides division exceeded initial expectations by the widest margins, prompting the chemicals group to publish group profit ahead of schedule earlier this month, detailed results released on Thursday showed.

Third quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and adjusted for one-off items at BASF's oil and gas unit fell 48 percent to 194 million euros ($211 million), above an initial analyst consensus of 114 million euros.

BASF on Thursday also lifted its forecast for the average oil price in 2016 to $45 per barrel, up from a previous estimate of $40.

The company added that a deadly fire and blast last week that led to the temporary shut-down of 24 production sites at its Ludwigshafen headquarters would weigh on full-year earnings but would not result in a change of guidance for the year. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)