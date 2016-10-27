(Adds FY outlook, agchem Q3 profit,)
LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany Oct 27 BASF
published detailed quarterly earnings on Thursday that showed
its oil business and farming pesticides division exceeded
initial expectations by the widest margins, prompting the
chemicals group to publish group profit ahead of schedule
earlier this month.
* Third quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and
adjusted for one-off items at BASF's oil and gas unit fell 48
percent to 194 million euros ($211 million), above an initial
analyst consensus of 114 million euros posted on the group's
website
* Q3 adjusted EBIT at BASF's Agricultural Solutions unit
rose to 97 million euros, beating the average analyst estimate
of 12 million
* BASF on Thursday also lifted its forecast for the average
oil price in 2016 to $45 per barrel, up from a previous estimate
of $40
* A deadly fire and blast last week that led to the
temporary shut-down of 24 production sites at its Ludwigshafen
headquarters would weigh on full-year earnings but would not
result in a change of guidance for the year, it said
* BASF on Thursday reiterated a target for a decline in 2016
EBIT before special items of up to 10 percent.
* BASF said Oct. 11 its third-quarter operating profit
dropped 5.4 percent to 1.5 billion euros, beating analysts'
average expectations of 1.3 billion.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Georgina Prodhan)