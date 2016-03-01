NEW YORK Feb 29 Belgian specialty materials group Umicore indirectly infringed two patents on lithium-ion battery components, a U.S. trade judge ruled on Monday in a case brought by German chemicals firm BASF .

The judge with the U.S. International Trade Commission, Thomas Pender, said Umicore is liable for importing and selling in the United States battery components for use in rechargeable power tools that infringe the patents.

The commission, which has the power to block the import of any product that infringes a U.S. patent, must now decide whether to review the judge's ruling. A final decision in the case would be expected in June.

Kurt Vandeputte, vice president of Umicore's rechargeable battery materials unit, said in a statement posted to the company's website, "We remain steadfast in our view that the scientific evidence presented in court precludes the possibility of any patent infringement and we very much intend on presenting our view to the Commission."

BASF filed the trade complaint against Umicore in February, 2015, along with the owner of the patents, the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory, which is managed by the University of Chicago. BASF licenses the patents from Argonne.

According to the complaint, the patents cover a lithium metal oxide cathode material that improves the stability and performance of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which can be found in products such as in mobile devices, power tools, and electric cars.

BASF has been investing heavily to become a major force in battery chemicals, a market dominated by Asian players, betting on growing demand for electric vehicles.

The case at the ITC is No. 337-951.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Andrew Hay)