FRANKFURT, July 3 German chemicals maker BASF
and oil major Shell have been told by a
Brazilian court to pay $382 million into a compensation fund for
former employees at a pesticides plant who said their health
suffered from working there.
BASF said on Tuesday it would appeal the ruling and would
continue talks with the plaintiffs and with Shell to reach an
out-of-court settlement.
A Shell spokeswoman said: "Shell does not agree with this
decision, but we will abide by it until appeals have been ruled
on by higher courts".
In its annual report, BASF had said Shell operated the site
in the Brazilian municipality of Paulinia until 1995, when Shell
sold it to American Cyanamid. BASF, which bought the plant in
2000, claims the site had been contaminated by Shell.
BASF is suing Shell to accept full responsibility.
The decision is part of court proceedings that, in August
2010, resulted in a judge ordering BASF and Shell to pay 490
million euros ($616 million) damages, a ruling BASF has been
trying to appeal.
The latest ruling determined that $382 million of that
amount should go into a fund for compensation of workers.
