FRANKFURT, July 3 Chemicals maker BASF said a Brazilian court suspended a ruling for BASF and oil major Shell to pay 1.06 billion Brazilian reals ($525.23 million) into a compensation fund for former employees at a pesticides plant.

Brazil's highest labour court put the verdict from a lower court on hold after BASF and Shell lodged an appeal, Germany's BASF said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The workers claim their health had suffered or remains at risk of suffering from having worked at the Paulinia pesticides plant.

In its annual report, BASF had said Shell operated the site in the Brazilian municipality of Paulinia until 1995, when Shell sold it to American Cyanamid. BASF, which bought the plant in 2000, claims the site had been contaminated by Shell.

BASF is suing Shell to accept full responsibility but is also in talks with the plaintiffs and with Shell to reach an out-of-court settlement. ($1 = 2.0181 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Frank Siebelt, Ludwig Burger and Sarah Young; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)