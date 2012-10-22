FRANKFURT Oct 22 Germany's BASF said its Wintershall oil and gas unit agreed on a swap of North Sea oil and gas field assets with Statoil, which will include a $1.35 billion payment to the Norwegian oil company.

Under the deal, Wintershall will receive stakes in the three producing fields Brage, Gjoa and Vega of 32.7 percent, 15 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

These contain reserves of around 100 million barrels of oil equivalent. In addition, Wintershall plans to take over the operatorship of Brage, making it its first large production platform offshore Norway.

In return, Statoil will receive a 15 percent stake in Wintershall's development project Edvard Grieg and an additional $1.35 billion.

The BASF unit will pay a further $100 million, depending on the future development of the Vega field.

As a result, Wintershall's Norwegian operations will raise daily output to almost 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent from currently around 3,000 next year. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)