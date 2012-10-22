FRANKFURT Oct 22 Germany's BASF said
its Wintershall oil and gas unit agreed on a swap of North Sea
oil and gas field assets with Statoil, which will
include a $1.35 billion payment to the Norwegian oil company.
Under the deal, Wintershall will receive stakes in the three
producing fields Brage, Gjoa and Vega of 32.7 percent, 15
percent and 30 percent, respectively.
These contain reserves of around 100 million barrels of oil
equivalent. In addition, Wintershall plans to take over the
operatorship of Brage, making it its first large production
platform offshore Norway.
In return, Statoil will receive a 15 percent stake in
Wintershall's development project Edvard Grieg and an additional
$1.35 billion.
The BASF unit will pay a further $100 million, depending on
the future development of the Vega field.
As a result, Wintershall's Norwegian operations will raise
daily output to almost 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent from
currently around 3,000 next year.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)