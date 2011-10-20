FRANKFURT Oct 20 BASF (BASFn.DE) Chief Executive Kurt Bock has set new financial targets through 2025 and plans to invest more in new and existing plants, a German magazine reported, citing people familiar with the company.

Bock, who took on the job in May, has presented the new targets to management, monthly manager magazin said in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday.

The plan, to be made public by the end of this year, also sees BASF expanding its business in body care, pigments, energy efficiency and e-mobility, it said.

BASF was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Frank Siebelt)