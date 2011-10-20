* BASF CEO presented new targets to management - magazine

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 BASF (BASFn.DE) Chief Executive Kurt Bock has set new financial targets through 2025 and plans to invest more in new and existing plants, a German magazine reported, citing people familiar with the company.

Bock, who took on the job in May, has presented the targets to management, monthly manager magazin said in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday.

The plan also sees BASF expanding its business in body care, pigments, energy efficiency and e-mobility, it said.

BASF declined to comment on the report. The world's biggest chemical company by sales is due to publish quarterly financial results on Thursday, Oct. 27. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Frank Siebelt)