By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, July 5 Shares in the world's largest chemical maker, which have yet to benefit from a chorus of analyst "buy" notes, could be a bargain too good to be true given the risk to earnings from a sickly Europe and slowing Asia.

BASF has a price-earnings multiple below that of its peers and a raft of bullish analyst estimates which are going unheeded by the equity market. The German maker of catalytic converters and cosmetics ingredients has nurtured expectations of 2012 earnings growth which it expects will be driven by a strong second half.

Analysts are so far keeping faith. Those tracked by Thomson Reuters StarMine have held their earnings estimates for 2012 largely unchanged since early May - despite a 13 percent slide in the share price. But as the economic picture darkens, their recommendations may begin to look out of line.

The fall in BASF's share price has lowered its price relative to 2012 net earnings forecasts to a multiple of 9.7 times compared with 11.5 and 12.7 at BASF's biggest U.S. rivals DuPont and Dow Chemical, respectively.

Although its rivals have also seen their p/e ratios depressed, BASF's is falling the fastest, becoming 13 percent cheaper in the last three months.

StarMine data shows that 22 analysts rate the stock "buy" or "strong buy", 16 say "hold" while two have "strong sell" recommendations.

BASF last Friday upheld its guidance that while first-half results would come in below year-earlier figures, profit growth would kick in during the second half, pushing 2012 operating earnings over last year's record level. That outlook was first published in February.

Yet investors might be wary of dipping in to the shares because there may be a good reason why they look "cheap".

"In light of recent macroeconomic development it's quite likely that some sell-side analysts will soon review their estimates," said Philipp Lienhardt, who covers chemicals and mining on the buy-side at Julius Baer's Equity Research unit which had more than $180 billion invested under its management in April.

"The market price implies the expectation of lower company guidance to come with second quarter earnings," Lienhardt added. BASF's quarterly results are due to be published July 26.

Deutsche Bank analysts on Wednesday cut their 2012 earnings per share forecast for BASF and other European chemical firms citing weaker economic data while JP Morgan on Monday also cut earnings per share estimates on the expectation of weaker demand and lower prices. JP Morgan's target prices for BASF was cut to 58 euros.

RISKS AHEAD

Chemicals makers' profits are at the mercy of changes in the global business cycle because they are exposed to industries like car making and construction, and their overheads prevent swift cost cuts in a downturn. For now, analysts factor in full-year operating profit growth of almost 7 percent on average for BASF. One of them, Commerzbank's Lutz Grueten, said his expectation of earnings growth is not driven by sales growth but mainly by past cost cutting measures that will bear fruit this year.

BASF's operating costs were 88 percent of revenue in the first quarter. It began a cost-cutting programme in 2008 w hich is expected to save more than 1 billion euros this year.

Gregoire Biollaz, who evaluates chemical companies on the buy side for Credit Suisse's private banking unit, said sentiment could soon swing.

"We are beginning to see sell-side reports cutting earnings expectations for the industrial chemical companies," he said, referring to companies such as BASF, Akzo, Clariant , that make plastics and chemicals for industrial uses.

BASF generates more than half of group sales in Europe, which remains in a downturn economists have said can only be ended by economic reforms and resolution of the debt crisis. . Asia, which accounted for almost 20 percent of BASF sales last year and is its main growth market, has also proved a headache for other global players.

German engineering conglomerate Siemens said last week it will be more difficult to meet its targets for 2012 due to a weak Chinese market where growth has slowed.

British chemicals maker Yule Catto said it would be hurt by a volatile euro and weak demand in Asia.

Meanwhile, France's Saint-Gobain, which makes glass for buildings and cars, serving similar clients to BASF, said last month it expects to post weaker first-half results following a slump in European demand.

"The latest leading indicator data from Asia and Europe has not been encouraging," said Credit Suisse's Biollaz.

He and Julius Baer's Lienhardt said that while BASF's units making pesticides and additives for household products would be stable, demand for plastics and chemicals from manufacturing companies could wane.

Credit Suisse's Biollaz said he stopped telling clients to buy BASF stock in April, when he began having doubts about its "back-end loaded" full-year outlook. The stock was not as cheap as current forward multiples suggest, he said.

($1 = 0.9666 Swiss francs)

($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)