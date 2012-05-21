FRANKFURT May 21 Germany's Wintershall , the oil and gas arm of chemicals group BASF, said it has been awarded a new exploration permit for gas and oil in the Ranquil Norte area of Argentina, where it says it is the fourth biggest gas producer.

The permit was obtained by Wintershall Energia, the local subsidiary of the Kassel-based company, for 50 percent of a participating interest as operator and with the local unit of France's Total, Total Austral, holding the remaining 50 percent as a partner, it said on Monday.

The area is in the southernmost region of Mendoza province and covers 2,232 square km.

The permit follows one granted to the company in March for the adjacent area Cuenca Neuqina V, also in Mendoza.

Wintershall has been present in the area since 2004, performing field and laboratory work, including geological mapping and modelling, geochemical analysis as well as 2-D seismic reprocessing and interpretation.

"These evaluations indicate that the Ranquil Norte Block has potential to explore and develop conventional and unconventional reservoirs (shale gas and shale oil)," the press release said.

Wintershall already has stakes in 15 Argentine oil and gas fields. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)