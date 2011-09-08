FRANKFURT, Sept 8 BASF (BASFn.DE) is poised to sell most of its nitrogen fertiliser assets to Yara International , Bloomberg cited two people familiar with the matter as saying.

It reported one of the people as saying that talks are advancing and an initial agreement may be reached by the end of the month.

It said late Wednesday that while Yara was the front-runner, Egypt's Orascom Construction Industries was also a suitor.

BASF declined to comment on the report.

BASF said in March it was preparing to divest "major parts" of its nitrogen fertilizer business, which is under pressure from low-cost producers in the Middle East.

A spokesman for the company said that the sales process was continuing and that BASF hoped to strike a deal by the end of the year.

A Yara spokesman declined to comment on Thursday.

Yara has repeatedly said it was interested in buying BASF's fertiliser assets, saying they would match its nitrate business in Europe very well.

The businesses up for sale, with a combined annual capacity of about 2.5 million tonnes of fertiliser, comprise plants in Antwerp, Belgium, and BASF's 50 percent share in its PEC-Rhin joint venture with France's Total SA .

BASF said in March the assets it was putting on the block accounted for less than 1 percent of its group annual revenue, which would translate into to less than 640 million euros ($898 million) based on 2010 results. ($1 = 0.712 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)