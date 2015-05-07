FRANKFURT May 7 German chemicals group BASF
has agreed to sell parts of its pharmaceutical
ingredients business to Swiss drug contract manufacturer
Siegfried Holding for 270 million euros ($306 million),
including assumed debt.
"Siegfried will reach the critical size to play a leading
role in the supplier market as a recognized partner for the
pharmaceutical industry," said Siegfried Chief Executive Rudolf
Hanko.
Siegfried said financing of the transaction was secured by a
syndicate of Swiss banks and there were no plans for a capital
increase. It plans to issue a hybrid bond for partial
refinancing after completion of the deal.
BASF said on Thursday the move was part of a strategy to
focus its pharmaceutical ingredients business on excipients,
which are auxiliary pharmaceutical ingredients that help the
body to better absorb a drug.
BASF will keep selected active ingredients such as
ibuprofen, omega-3 fatty acids and polyethylene glycol (PEG),
where the company has a leading market position.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Hugh Lawson)