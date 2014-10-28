UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Basf
* To increase production capacity for tertiary butylamine plant in nanjing, china
* Boosts production efficiency to meet increasing demand of tire additives in china and asia pacific
* Plans to increase the existing production capacity by 60 percent, from 10,000 tons to 16,000 tons per year
* Expansion is expected to come on stream in early 2015, subject to regulatory approval Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources