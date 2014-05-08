BRIEF-Ascent Global announces new vice president of strategic accounts for Marisol International
* Ascent global logistics announces new vice president of strategic accounts for marisol international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 8 Basf SE : * Basf and Yara say made good progress with plan to build
ammonia plant on U.S. gulf coast * Says plant in Freeport, Texas, to have annual capacity of 750,000 metric tons
* Ascent global logistics announces new vice president of strategic accounts for marisol international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euronet worldwide proposes to acquire moneygram for $15.20 per share
* Noi was $17.4 million for q4 of 2016, compared to $16.5 million for q4 of 2015