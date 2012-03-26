MOSCOW, March 26 Russian power group Bashkirenergo has agreed to de-merge its electricity grid and power generation assets and hand control of the separate divisions to two main shareholders, two sources close to the board of directors told Reuters.

Russian state power company InterRao will take control of Bashkirenergo's power generation assets, while oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema will take the power grid, the sources said. (Reporting By Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)