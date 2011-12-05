MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian power group
BashkirEnergo, controlled by oil-to-telecoms
conglomerate Sistema, said on Monday it may pay its
first interim dividend after the sale of its retail business.
The company's board has recommended paying 0.92 rouble per
each ordinary and preferred share for the first nine months, it
said in a disclosure filing.
The overall payout could total more than 1 billion roubles
($32 million), or 13 percent of the company's January-September
net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards.
It had paid 1.085 billion roubles and 1.249 billion roubles
in dividends for 2010 and 2009 respectively and has said it
would return at least 10 percent of earnings to shareholders.
Fund manager Prosperity Capital, one of the two biggest
equities investors in Russian stocks, has highlighted the
payment as a reason to buy BashkirEnergo's shares.
The group told investors on its most recent quarterly
conference call that BashkirEnergo could become one of the top
ten Russian stocks in terms of dividend yield if the payment is
approved -- a likely outcome if it sells its supply business to
Rushydro.
($1 = 30.8947 Russian roubles)
