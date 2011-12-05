MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian power group BashkirEnergo, controlled by oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema, said on Monday it may pay its first interim dividend after the sale of its retail business.

The company's board has recommended paying 0.92 rouble per each ordinary and preferred share for the first nine months, it said in a disclosure filing.

The overall payout could total more than 1 billion roubles ($32 million), or 13 percent of the company's January-September net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards.

It had paid 1.085 billion roubles and 1.249 billion roubles in dividends for 2010 and 2009 respectively and has said it would return at least 10 percent of earnings to shareholders.

Fund manager Prosperity Capital, one of the two biggest equities investors in Russian stocks, has highlighted the payment as a reason to buy BashkirEnergo's shares.

The group told investors on its most recent quarterly conference call that BashkirEnergo could become one of the top ten Russian stocks in terms of dividend yield if the payment is approved -- a likely outcome if it sells its supply business to Rushydro. ($1 = 30.8947 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova and John Bowker, Editing by Mark Potter)