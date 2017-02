MOSCOW, April 24 The board of Russian mid-size oil producer, Bashneft, recommended on Tuesday a dividend payout of 99 roubles ($3.35)per both ordinary and preferred shares for 2011, less than half the amount paid in the preceding year.

In 2010 the company, owned by oil-to-telecoms holding Sistema, paid dividends of 235.77 roubles per share. ($1 = 29.5477 Russian roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Megan Davies)