MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian mid-size oil producer Bashneft sees its second half net profit at the same level as the first half if oil prices remain at a comfortable level, its President told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

"You know our net income for the first half ($902 million). If conditions are not worse (in H2)... it (full year net income) may be twice as much," Alexander Korsik told the summit, held at the Reuters office in Moscow.

Bashneft, a part of oil-to-telecoms group Sistema (SSAq.L), posted net profit of $902 million in the first half of 2011, up from $579 million for the same period last year.

Korsik said that oil prices at over $100 per barrel represented a comfortable level but the critical level for Russia's oil industry is $70 per barrel. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Katya Golubkova)