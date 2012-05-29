* Q1 net profit up 20 percent to $444 million

* Net profit rises on high oil prices during the period (Adds detail, analyst comment)

By Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, May 29 Mid-sized Russian oil company Bashneft said quarterly net profit rose 20 percent, helped by crude output gains and high oil prices.

Bashneft, owned by oil-to-telecoms holding company Sistema , said on Tuesday first-quarter net profit rose to $444 million, on revenue up 12.5 percent to $3.92 billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 17 percent to $824 million, helped by it cutting reserve funds set aside for possible future court expenses, leading to a gain of $75 million at the EBITDA level.

Net debt fell 13 percent to $2.35 billion year-on-year and was 23 percent higher than in the fourth quarter of 2011.

The quarter-on-quarter move "shows there could be negative cash flow dynamics ongoing," Nomos Bank analyst Denis Boris said, adding that while the results were positive year-on-year, quarter-on-quarter dynamics were moderately negative.

"Quarter-on-quarter EBITDA would have been actually down 9 percent, if not for the court payments fund reduction decision."

Bashneft said EBITDA was flat quarter-on-quarter.

Boris said the performance of Bashneft, one of Russia's five-biggest crude refiners, was hampered by the lasting effect of last year's unofficial order by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who rebuked oil companies for "conspiracy" in forcing up gasoline prices.

The rebuke was taken as a directive to keep prices low, even at the cost of losses, as Putin had been on track to regain the presidency and gasoline prices are always a politically sensitive issue. (Editing by Dan Lalor)