LONDON, Sept 5 Russian oil firm Bashneft is talking to international bankers about a three-year syndicated loan of up to $500 million, which would be its largest loan in more than two years, two bankers said on Wednesday.

Bashneft faces an increase on the interest margin of its $300 million, three-year loan set in August 2011, which was priced at around 200 basis points (bps) as the euro zone crisis has reduced international banks' ability to lend abroad.

Bashneft is likely to have to pay a margin of more than 300 bps -- in line with recent loans for leading Russian oil companies.

Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft secured a 530 million-euro, five-year loan in August with a 240 bps margin, while the country's third largest oil company TNK-BP is looking to pay 270 bps for a $750 million, three-year deal.

Bashneft was reluctant to accept a steep price increase on its $300 million loan last August and chose not to launch it into general syndication, and instead split the financing equally between the lead banks BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and ING Bank.

Bashneft's new loan will be used for general corporate purposes and is its third internationally syndicated loan, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The oil producer reported net profits of $337 million on Sept 3, down sharply from $532 million reported in the second quarter of 2011 as sales declined on the back of lower oil prices. Revenues declined to $4.08 billion from $4.52 billion a year earlier.

In March 2009 Russian conglomerate Sistema paid $2.5 billion for control of Basneft and five other Bashkortostan oil companies.

The acquisition was backed with a $2 billion, seven-year loan from VTB.