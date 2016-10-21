HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 27 at 6:11 P.M. EST/2311 GMT
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
UFA, Russia Oct 21 Rustem Khamitov, President of Russia's internal Republic of Bashkortostan, said on Friday it was unlikely that Russian oil major Rosneft will offer to buy its 25-percent stake in Bashneft.
Khamitov told reporters Rosneft's emergence as a Bashneft shareholder through a privatisation deal this month was positive and that Bashkortostan and the oil major were in talks over sharing administration of the mid-sized producer. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
Jan 27 Three U.S. natural gas pipeline companies on Friday asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for permission to move forward on their projects by Feb. 3, which is when one of the FERC commissioners will step down.