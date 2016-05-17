AMSTERDAM May 17 Dutch fitness chain Basic-Fit, which has more than 1 million European members, said on Tuesday it was planning an initial public offering of shares on the Euronext exchange to reduce debt and finance expansion plans.

The company has 351 clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. In 2015, it booked adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 60 million euros ($68 million) on 202 million euros in revenue.

The size and precise timing of the listing were not detailed in a statement, but Basic-Fit said shares would be available to institutional and retail investors as well as existing shareholders.

Basic-Fit will list both existing and new shares in the offering and use proceeds to pay for the opening of up to 75 new clubs per year in the medium term.

ABN Amro and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. Barclays, Deutsche Bank and ING Group are joint bookrunners and KBC, NIBC and Rabobank co-lead managers, it said.

The shares will list in the "near future, subject to market conditions," said Basic-Fit, which has a monthly membership fee of 25 euros or less.

($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)