BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Daniel Geffken as CFO
Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Daniel Geffken as chief financial officer
Nov 3 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Reports granting of U.S. orphan drug designation to isavuconazole for the treatment of invasive candidiasis
Says reports today that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to isavuconazole for treatment of invasive candidiasis/candidemia
* Cytokinetics announces preclinical data for CK-2127107 presented at MDA Scientific Conference
Sanofi genzyme extends its multiple myeloma journey partners program to cities nationwide to help improve patient outcomes through peer-to-peer education