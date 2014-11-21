BRIEF-Repatha demonstrates reduced need for apheresis in patients with high LDL cholesterol
* Repatha (evolocumab) demonstrates reduced need for apheresis in patients with high LDL cholesterol in phase 3 study
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
* Reports that U.S. FDA sets date of advisory committee meeting on isavuconazole NDA for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis
Says meeting is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2015
Biopharmx Corp - will share scientific data, which will suggest BPX-01 delivers acne-fighting medication to target area safely without systemic side effects
* Sunovion submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for use of Aptiom (eslicarbazepine acetate) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in children 4 years of age and older