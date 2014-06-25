BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
ZURICH, June 25 Shares in Swiss biotech company Basilea fell 8 percent in early trading on Wednesday following a setback to its efforts to gain U.S. approval for its ceftobiprole treatment for pneumonia.
The company said in a statement it had been told by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that potential regulatory approval of ceftobiprole would require additional phase 3 data.
Basilea said it did not intend to begin new phase 3 trials for the treatment without a partner in the United States.
At 0720 GMT shares in Basilea were trading down 8.3 percent at 105.80 Swiss francs. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: