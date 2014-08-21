BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
Aug 21 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : * Says European Medicines Agency accepts Isavuconazole marketing authorization application for review * Seeks approval of Isavuconazole for treatment of invasive aspergillosis and
mucormycosis (zygomycosis) in adults
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering