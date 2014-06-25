BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
June 25 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : * Says FDA confirmed that a potential regulatory approval of ceftobiprole in
the U.S. would require additional phase 3 data * Says does not currently intend to initiate new phase 3 trials for
ceftobiprole without a partner for the U.S. * Source text for Eikon [ID:nHUG4KxLcK ] * Further company coverage
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.

* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering