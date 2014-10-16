Oct 16 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

* Reports protocol amendment resulting in earlier completion of isavuconazole phase 3 invasive candidiasis study

* Announces its partner Astellas Pharma Inc. has filed amendment to phase 3 active study protocol with relevant health authorities and ethics committees

* Says in protocol amendment, targeted patient number will be reduced from 526 to 438 which will allow an earlier finalization of study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: