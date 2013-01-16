ANKARA Jan 16 More than 10 companies are
interested in bidding for Turkish natural gas distributor
Baskent Gaz in a privatisation tender, and even more firms are
waiting on the sidelines to partner with the winner, sources
close to the matter said.
Turkey's state Privatisation Administration (OIB) on Dec. 6
postponed by a month the tender to sell 100 percent of Baskent
Gaz, which has 1.35 million subscribers in Ankara, after
investors asked for more time to secure financing and examine
the company closely.
The current deadline for bids is on Friday.
The sources said that interested companies included Spain's
Gas Natural, Turkey's Sabanci Holding, Abu
Dhabi investment fund Mubdala and Turkish investors
on behalf of Iran's national gas company NIGC.
Other potential Turkish contenders included Eksim Yatirim
Holding, Nurol Holding, Turkerler-Gama OGG, Genpa, Akfen-STFA
OGG, Fernas, Zorlu Holding, Limak and Tasyapi, they said.
High valuations and tough funding conditions during the euro
zone crisis have forced the postponement of several Turkish
privatisation tenders in recent years.
The OIB in April cancelled a previous planned sale of an 80
percent stake in Baskent for $626 million after all four bidding
groups withdrew.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing
by Jane Baird)