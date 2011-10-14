BERLIN Oct 14 Bayern Munich's newly-promoted
basketball team, boosted by cash from their more famous soccer
sibling, are ready to become the sport's next powerhouse in
Germany, sports director Marko Pesic said on Friday.
"It is a very exciting project that moves extremely
quickly," said Pesic, a former Germany international and
successful agent who joined in June to work on 'Project Bayern'.
Bayern signed Germany coach Dirk Bauermann and a slew of
players to win promotion from the second division last season
while several more, including talented German Robert Benzing and
American centre Chevon Troutman, joined in the close season.
With a refurbished indoor arena following a
multi-million-euro facelift, one of the league's highest annual
budgets at a reported six million euros and a new top sponsor,
Bayern players know there are high expectations now, Pesic told
Reuters in an interview.
"Everyone in the club is aware of these expectations and the
players who are now in the team give their maximum...towards
that common goal.
"Bayern Munich is a globally known brand, a huge brand
around the world that brings with it advantages but also
expectations," said Pesic, 34.
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, responsible for the
financial injection and for helping the team to find the top
sponsor, has said he wants basketball to be a financially
independent unit and not siphon funds away from Bayern's
football department.
German football clubs have almost never spawned successful
basketball teams, unlike their counterparts in Spain and Greece
where Barcelona, Real Madrid, Olympiakos and Panathinaikos have
been crowned European basketball champions.
The club's name made things easier when it came to
convincing a player to join, the Yugoslav-born Pesic said.
"Obviously the name is an advantage for players, their
families or the managers. They know the name. The brand makes it
easier, at least to start discussions, and that is an
advantage."
Pesic said the team would be ready to challenge for the
German title within two or three years with this season being
transitional as the team adapted from being a second-division
club.
"On a mid-term level it is clear that in two to three years
we want to be fighting for the German title. That is our aim,"
said Pesic.
"If at the same time we can get European results as well
then that would be even better. I think that this is a long
road."
Pesic ruled out any spectacular signings, saying players who
might be looking for temporary homes during the National
Basketball Association (NBA) dispute, such as German pair Dirk
Nowitzki, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks, and Chris Kaman,
the Los Angeles Clippers centre, were too expensive.
"I think the two, Kaman and Nowitzki, bring with them
financial demands that we are unwilling or unable to meet," he
said.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)