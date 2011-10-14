BERLIN Oct 14 Bayern Munich's newly-promoted basketball team, boosted by cash from their more famous soccer sibling, are ready to become the sport's next powerhouse in Germany, sports director Marko Pesic said on Friday.

"It is a very exciting project that moves extremely quickly," said Pesic, a former Germany international and successful agent who joined in June to work on 'Project Bayern'.

Bayern signed Germany coach Dirk Bauermann and a slew of players to win promotion from the second division last season while several more, including talented German Robert Benzing and American centre Chevon Troutman, joined in the close season.

With a refurbished indoor arena following a multi-million-euro facelift, one of the league's highest annual budgets at a reported six million euros and a new top sponsor, Bayern players know there are high expectations now, Pesic told Reuters in an interview.

"Everyone in the club is aware of these expectations and the players who are now in the team give their maximum...towards that common goal.

"Bayern Munich is a globally known brand, a huge brand around the world that brings with it advantages but also expectations," said Pesic, 34.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, responsible for the financial injection and for helping the team to find the top sponsor, has said he wants basketball to be a financially independent unit and not siphon funds away from Bayern's football department.

German football clubs have almost never spawned successful basketball teams, unlike their counterparts in Spain and Greece where Barcelona, Real Madrid, Olympiakos and Panathinaikos have been crowned European basketball champions.

The club's name made things easier when it came to convincing a player to join, the Yugoslav-born Pesic said.

"Obviously the name is an advantage for players, their families or the managers. They know the name. The brand makes it easier, at least to start discussions, and that is an advantage."

Pesic said the team would be ready to challenge for the German title within two or three years with this season being transitional as the team adapted from being a second-division club.

"On a mid-term level it is clear that in two to three years we want to be fighting for the German title. That is our aim," said Pesic.

"If at the same time we can get European results as well then that would be even better. I think that this is a long road."

Pesic ruled out any spectacular signings, saying players who might be looking for temporary homes during the National Basketball Association (NBA) dispute, such as German pair Dirk Nowitzki, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks, and Chris Kaman, the Los Angeles Clippers centre, were too expensive.

"I think the two, Kaman and Nowitzki, bring with them financial demands that we are unwilling or unable to meet," he said. (Editing by Clare Fallon)