Aug 28 Former NBA all-star Yao Ming has called
for China's school system to invest more in sport at the
grassroots level, claiming much was needed to be done in his
homeland to prevent further stagnation.
"The growth of sport's status in school life in our country
has halted now," the giant former Houston Rockets center told
the China Daily newspaper.
"We should start over and let it go beyond just a function
(for) keeping (students) fit."
With the inaugural season of Yao's "Foundation Hope"
elementary school basketball programme recently concluded, he
has been making a considerable push of his own.
Yao's foundation had reached some 27,000 students from 47
schools in 17 cities nationwide, providing sports facilities and
basketball coaching, according to the China Daily.
"The development of school sports activities in China
remains small," said Yao, who retired from the professional game
last year after two seasons battling serious foot injuries.
"Sport still lags far behind studies in terms of importance
in students' school lives," said the 31-year-old, who became one
of Asia's biggest sports personalities while in the NBA.
"Sport should play a much bigger role in school life for
kids than it does now. By taking part in sporting activities,
kids can be more confident and happier."
Chinese students face heavy pressure from the national
college entrance exams and most of the nation's high schools
bump sport from the curriculum in the run-up to the tests.
Yao, however, wants China to follow the American blueprint.
"When I remember primary school, the first thing popping
into my mind is the playground," said Yao, who established his
foundation after the deadly Sichuan earthquake in 2008.
He has helped build 14 schools around the devastated area
and insisted balls, rackets and baskets should be supplied for
the students, along with books.
"I expect to organise similar events to (fill) my campus
with sports activities," Yao added.
