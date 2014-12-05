BELGRADE Dec 5 Red Star Belgrade reached the Euroleague Top 16 with two games to spare after impressive performances from playmaker Marcus Williams and centre Boban Marjanovic helped them to a 77-68 win at Valencia on Friday.

The Serbian side improved their record to 5-3 and joined already qualified Olympiakos Piraeus from a finely balanced section, with the Greek side moving to a 7-1 record with an 89-79 home win over Lithuanians Neptunas Klaipeda.

Williams was instrumental in the victory with four quickfire three-pointers in the second quarter to finish with 17 points, while the towering Marjanovic amassed 18 and 11 rebounds.

"It was a very important win for us because Valencia are an excellent team and we played a very good game on a difficult away court," Marjanovic told Euroleague television.

Williams added: "We have a pretty young team but we knew what was at stake here and I have to thank our fans who came here and helped us a lot."

Red Star reached the second group stage of Europe's elite club competition, featuring two sections of eight teams, thanks to Klaipeda's defeat and Kutxa Laboral's surprise 89-82 win at Galatasaray.

The Spanish side stayed on course to join Olympiakos and Red Star after forward Fernando San Emeterio scored a game-high 25 points. French guard Thomas Heurtel added 12 and nine assists for the Basque outfit.

CSKA Moscow beat visiting Cedevita Zagreb 97-79 and Barcelona enjoyed a 104-65 away rout of Polish side Turow as both teams stretched their perfect starts to eight wins. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Ken Ferris)