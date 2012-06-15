PARIS, June 15 Tony Parker, who will marshal the
French team at the Olympics, will be out of action for seven
days after suffering an eye injury when a fight broke out in a
New York nightclub, the San Antonio Spurs guard said on Friday.
His injury, however, will not rule him out of the Games.
The three-times NBA champion said he got some shards of
glass in his left eye during the incident on Wednesday.
"I was there with a bunch of friends when a fight broke out.
They started to throw bottles about... I got it all," Parker
told a news conference.
"The cornea has been touched. I can't do anything for seven
days... But I was lucky. The injury won't prevent me from
competing the Olympics in any way," he added.
Parker is due to join the French Olympic squad on June 20.
Medal hopefuls France have been drawn with the United States
in the group stage of the Olympic tournament.
(Writing by Gregory Blachier, Editing by Tom Bartlett)