March 23 As college basketball's March
Madness rolls on, the NCAA is on the verge of banning a
perennial contender from next year's championship tournament
because of poor performance - not on the court, but in the
classroom.
The University of Connecticut men's basketball team - last
year's national champions - has announced that it cannot meet
the new, higher standards for academic performance that the
National Collegiate Athletic Association enacted last fall.
A dozen other teams - including Syracuse, this year's top
seed, Ohio University and Florida State - are at risk of failing
to meet the standard, according to a study released this month
by the University of Central Florida's Institute for Diversity
and Ethics in Sports.
The new rules have substantially strengthened long-standing
NCAA requirements on academic performance. Schools must now
ensure that at least half their players are passing courses and
moving steadily toward graduation. Teams lose points for each
player who drops out, flunks out or transfers after falling
behind academically.
Perhaps most importantly, the new rules make suspension from
the tournament automatic for schools that fail to meet the bar.
The NCAA had previously punished lagging teams mainly with mild
sanctions such as cutting the number of scholarships a school
could offer. A handful of teams with especially dismal academic
records were barred from post-season play in past years, but
most had no chance of making the tournament anyway.
U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan says he fully expects
the NCAA to abide by its new rules, even if that means some top
teams sit out in 2013.
"If they don't improve, you simply won't see them in the
tournament," Duncan said.
But banning true contenders could change the nature of March
Madness, the 68-team college championship tournament that has
evolved into one of the nation's premier sporting events and
generates some $800 million in revenue annually for the NCAA.
ACADEMIC RATINGS
The biggest immediate impact could be the absence of UConn,
which lost in the first round this year but has been a perennial
national title contender for the past two decades.
For many fans, a tournament without the Huskies is
inconceivable. "March Madness is the best time of year," said
Kevin Meacham, a UConn alumnus who blogs about the team. "To see
that UConn might not be a part of it is very depressing."
The school is pushing hard for leniency, but its initial
application for a waiver of the rules was denied. The most
recent data available, for players entering UConn in 2004, shows
that just 25 percent graduated within six years.
The team's four-year average Academic Performance Rating,
which is based on how many players stay in school and pass their
courses, stood at 893 out of 1,000 for the academic year
2009-10. That is far below the NCAA's new standard of 930. The
only team in this year's tournament with a lower rating was
Mississippi Valley State University.
In its bid to have the rules waived for next year, UConn
acknowledges "unacceptable" academic performance by the men's
basketball team but insists it has turned the corner. University
officials now track each player's academic progress closely; a
typical memo notes that one player missed his Monday
communication class but "everyone else was perfect."
Players are now required to take summer courses to rack up
credits in the off-season. They must attend study hall 10 hours
a week. Head Coach Jim Calhoun's contract has even been
rewritten so he forfeits pay if his players fail to make the
grade.
Mike Enright, an associate athletic director, said the team
improved last year and is on track to achieve a near-perfect
academic rating this year. However, the NCAA calculates
tournament eligibility based on an average of recent years, so
it is mathematically impossible for UConn to make the cut. Some
other teams on the bubble, including Syracuse, say they are
confident they will make the grade for next year.
UConn officials say it is unfair to punish current players
for the academic failures of past teams. That argument did not
fly with the NCAA initially, but UConn hopes it will reconsider
at a meeting next month.
"The waiver process continues," Enright said.
STRONG RESOLVE
The University of North Carolina at Wilmington, which has
made the tournament four times since 2000, is also requesting a
waiver.
The NCAA would not comment on any waiver application.
The March Madness tournament accounts for the bulk of the
NCAA's annual revenue; unlike in football, where TV money flows
directly to conferences and schools, the basketball tournament
is run by the NCAA itself. The association keeps about 40
percent of the revenue and sends the balance back to colleges
and regional athletic conferences. The schools that consistently
perform best in the tournament receive the richest payouts.
The tournament is also very important for the powerhouse
teams. Tournament wins bring in top recruits, give a college
national visibility - and rally school spirit. "Basketball
really brings a lot of people together," said Amanda Cole, a
junior at Syracuse, where the campus bookstore displayed rack
after rack of tournament T-shirts and orange team jerseys.
Mike Bobinski, who will chair the NCAA's Division I Men's
Basketball Committee next year, said the leadership had "a very
strong resolve" to stick to the rules, despite the costs of
banning top teams.
"If you send the message that (academics) are not optional,
that this is what you're here for, students will live up to it,"
said Bobinski, the athletic director at Xavier University in
Cincinnati.
Schools that succeed both on the court and in the classroom
say it takes effort and investment. Athletes at Western Kentucky
University have a 10,000-square-foot study center, as big as the
weight room. An academic adviser travels with the Xavier team;
this week, he was nagging freshman guard Dee Davis to finish a
writing assignment on ecology. Ohio University, eager to raise
its academic rating and avoid sanctions, recently began pairing
players with retired faculty who act as "academic encouragers."
Even critics of the NCAA say the new rules seem effective in
prodding more teams to take academics seriously. But some say
the NCAA should go further.
Less than 5 percent of tournament revenue goes to support
athletes in the classroom with services like tutoring. (Another
8 percent helps them pay for necessities such as books.)
The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics has urged
the NCAA to award a large chunk of tournament revenue to schools
that do a great job graduating athletes - even if their teams
never make it to the Final Four.
A 50 percent team graduation rate should be a "minimal
expectation," not a gold standard, said Amy Perko, the executive
director. "It's all about emphasizing the 'college' in college
sports," she said.
