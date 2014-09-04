Sept 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup Preliminary round matches on Thursday RESULTS Australia 83 Angola 91 Group D Senegal 79 Philippines 81 OT Group B Finland 65 New Zealand 67 Group C Brazil 128 Egypt 65 Group A Korea 71 Mexico 87 Group D Ukraine 71 U.S. 95 Group C Croatia 103 Puerto Rico 82 Group B Iran 76 France 81 Group A Lithuania 67 Slovenia 64 Group D Turkey 77 Dominican Republic 64 Group C Argentina 71 Greece 79 Group B Serbia 73 Spain 89 Group A STANDINGS P W L F A B Pts Group A 1. Spain 5 5 0 440 314 10 2. Brazil 5 4 1 416 333 9 3. France 5 3 2 376 357 8 4. Serbia 5 2 3 387 378 7 5. Iran 5 1 4 344 406 6 6. Egypt 5 0 5 311 486 5 Group B 1. Greece 5 5 0 414 349 10 2. Croatia 5 3 2 414 398 8 3. Argentina 5 3 2 420 371 8 4. Senegal 5 2 3 348 399 7 5. Puerto Rico 5 1 4 388 446 6 6. Philippines 5 1 4 383 404 6 Group C 1. U.S. 5 5 0 511 345 10 2. Turkey 5 3 2 365 372 8 3. Dominican Republic 5 2 3 347 386 7 4. New Zealand 5 2 3 347 376 7 5. Ukraine 5 2 3 344 369 7 6. Finland 5 1 4 342 408 6 Group D 1. Lithuania 5 4 1 383 331 9 2. Slovenia 5 4 1 425 374 9 3. Australia 5 3 2 404 373 8 4. Mexico 5 2 3 370 372 7 5. Angola 5 2 3 375 399 7 6. Korea 5 0 5 316 424 5