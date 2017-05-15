PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 The Cleveland Cavaliers and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co have reached an agreement that will place the company's "Wingfoot" logo on players' jerseys starting in the 2017-18 season, the two Ohio-based organizations said on Monday.
The deal is the latest to be announced as part of the NBA's three-year pilot program to sell ads on uniforms.
"Every Akron kid grew up seeing the Wingfoot in the sky on the blimp and feeling pride in our community," Akron native and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James said in a statement. "There is something special for me personally about having that logo on the Cavs uniform."
The reigning NBA champion Cavs' wine uniforms will feature the gold-and-navy Wingfoot logo while the team's white uniform will feature the gold-and-wine Goodyear Wingfoot logo.
Cleveland's partnership with Akron-based Goodyear, the No. 1 U.S. tire maker, is the latest on the way as the Boston Celtics (General Electric), Sacramento Kings (Blue Diamond Almonds) and Philadelphia 76ers (StubHub) are among the handful of teams to have already signed deals.
The NBA last April became the first major North American sports league to announce plans to put ads on jerseys in a move that opens up a significant new revenue stream.
NBA teams are responsible for selling their own sponsorship and the patches will be about 2.5 inches square, much smaller than on European soccer jerseys, where corporate logos are the largest and most prominent part of the kit. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Clare Fallon)
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.